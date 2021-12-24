Temperature in TN's Ooty dips to 2ÂºC, frost and fog envelops town

Even in neighbouring Kerala, temperatures dipped and Munnar saw a minimum temperature of 4.9ÂºC, the lowest in the state.

A layer of frost enveloped the tourist town of Ooty in Tamil Nadu as the minimum temperature dipped to two degrees Celsius on Friday, December 24. Visuals from Ooty showed a foggy breeze and a layer of frost on grass as well as windows and windshields of cars. According to official figures by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is likely to be below normal by 2-3ÂºC at isolated pockets over interior Tamil Nadu. A shallow fog is also likely to occur at isolated pockets over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area, the IMD has said.

In neighbouring Kerala too, Munnar recorded the stateâ€™s lowest temperature, at 4.9ÂºC. The minimum temperature will continue to hover around 5 and 6ÂºC over the next few days as well. The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky for the town, with maximum temperature to be around 24ÂºC.

The IMD has predicted a drop in the minimum temperature in other southern states as well. According to a release on Friday morning, the minimum temperature is likely to be below normal by 2-3ÂºC over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Minimum temperature is likely to be below normal by 2-4ÂºC at many pockets over Telangana, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh as well from December 24 to December 27. A shallow fog is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

In Chennai and its neighbouring areas, the IMD has predicted that the sky condition is likely to be mainly clear over the next 48 hours. Mist is likely to prevail over suburban areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 29ÂºC and 20ÂºC respectively, the IMD has said.

On December 27 and 28, light or moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu.