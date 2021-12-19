Temperature to drop below 10 degrees in parts of Telangana, IMD issues alert

The districts of Adilabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, Medak, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Vikrabad are expected to see the temperature dip over the following week.

Parts of Hyderabad are likely to be hit by a cold wave as the temperature is expected to fall to between 5 and 10 degrees in Ranga Reddy district, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Several districts in Telangana have been issued an orange alert for Sunday, December 19 and Monday, December 20. These include the districts of Komarambheem Asifabad, Medak, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Vikrabad where the temperatures are expected to fall as low as between 5 and 10 degree Celsius.

Till Thursday, December 23, the districts of Adilabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Medak, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rangareddy and Sangareddy have been issued a yellow watch. This means that the temperature will be between 11 to 15 degree Celsius, including in parts of Hyderabad.

An orange alert has been issued to Narayanpet too, for Sunday, December 19, and the IMD has issued a yellow watch for the remaining days till Thursday.

Several districts have been given a yellow watch for the next five days till Thursday including Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad.

A yellow watch has been issued by the IMD for several districts including Jagittal, Jayashankar Bhupalpalle, Kamareddy, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Rajanna Sircilla, Wanaparthy, Warangal Rural and Warangal Urban for Sunday and Monday.

Districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Peddapalle, Siddipet, Suryapet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri have been issued a yellow watch for Sunday.

Earlier this month, weather bloggers in the state took to social media to share that the temperature in Tiryani in Adilabad district had dipped to single digits â€” 9ÂºC â€” on Thursday, December 16. At the time, the IMD had atrributed the dip in temperature to north easterlies (trade winds) in Telangana among other factors.

