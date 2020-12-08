Popular Telugu singer Sunitha on Monday announced her engagement to Ram Veerapaneni, who is the Chief Executive Officer of movie promotion companies Mango TV and Whacked Out Media. Sharing photos from her engagement ceremony, she wrote, “Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life.... the moment has finally come... Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner.. we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon.”

Thanking her fans for their wishes, she added, “Thanks to all my well wishers who understand that I keep my life very private. Please support and be with me as you always do.”

Sunitha is a well-known singer, host and dubbing artist in Tollywood. She started her career at the young age of 17. She made her debut in the film industry with Gulabi, released in 1995. Apart from singing songs in films, she also was part of a few TV talent shows as a judge. The talented singer has received nine Nandi awards, which is the highest honour given for the arts by the Andhra Pradesh government. She is also a recipient of a National Award from the All India Radio. Besides Telugu, Sunitha has sung songs in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada as well.

Sunitha has two children-- Aakash Gopuraju and Shreya Gopuraju--from her first marriage with Kiran Kumar Goparaju. Her engagement to Ram Veerapaneni comes 10 years after her divorce with Karan. A few months ago, it was speculated that Sunitha would be a contestant in reality show Bigg Boss. However, she took to social media to clarify that the rumours were fake.