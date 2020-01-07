Telugu remake of '96' titled 'Jaanu'

Tollywood

The Telugu version stars Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni reprising Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha from the original.

Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan starrer ‘96 was one of the most loved Tamil films of 2018. The film is being remade in Telugu which went on floors last year. The Telugu version stars Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni reprising Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha from the original and directed by C. Prem Kumar, who helmed the original.

The makers have now released the first look and the title of the film. Titled 'Jaanu' Production house Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the poster via their Twitter handle.

"A tribute to unconditional love... here's the first look of #Sharwanand and @Samanthaprabhu2's #JAANU@SVC_Official #PremKumar @Govind_Vasantha #JMahendran @CinemaInMyGenes #SVC34,” they wrote.

Sharing the title and first look, Sharwanand wrote, “A tribute to unconditional love... here's the first look of my next film, #JAANU.” (sic) The poster sees him as a photographer in the middle of a desert.”

Initially, there were rumours that the remake will not feature the school portion and instead the makers have decided to include scenes from their college life. However, director Prem Kumar has quashed these reports and clarified that no changes will be made in the remake.

Produced by Dil Raju, actor Gouri G. Kishan, who played the teenage version of Trisha in Tamil, has been roped in to reprise her own role in the Telugu remake of the film. Govind Vasantha, who composed music for the original and even won awards for the same has been retained for the remake too.

