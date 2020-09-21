Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati cheers for SRH ahead of its IPL opener

The Hyderabad-based franchise will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.

news IPL 2020

With Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday evening in the Indian Premier League (IPL), popular Tollywood actor Venkatesh Daggubati sent his wishes to the Hyderabad team. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST and will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. This is also the third match in the 13th edition of IPL 2020.

The veteran actor took to his official Twitter handle and posted, “All the best to the @SunRisers team, I’m rooting and cheering for you guys!” Venkatesh Daggubati, a six-time Nandi Award winner for his acting, is known for his roles in movies like Drushyam, Guru, Gopala Gopala etc.

All the best to the @SunRisers team

I’m rooting and cheering for you guys! pic.twitter.com/aw15mS68HF September 21, 2020

Both teams will begin their IPL 2020 campaign through Monday’s game. SRH will be led by Australian cricketer David Warner while RCB will be led by the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Apart from Warner, SRH also has Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, England Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow and Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. RCB, meanwhile, has AB de Villiers and Australian batsman Aaron Finch, England all-rounder Moeen Ali and Indian bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Umesh Yadav.

Among the two teams, high expectations ride on RCB as they have not won even a single IPL title since its inception, despite having a very strong line-up every year. The team has played in the finals thrice -- in 2009, 2011 and 2016 -- since 2008 and lost all three times. SRH, on the other hand, won their first IPL title in 2016 where they defeated RCB by eight runs in the finals to clinch the trophy. Since then, the team has made it to the semi-finals and were the runners-up in 2018. They lost the trophy to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the finals but Kane Williamson won the Orange cap of the tournament with 735 runs to his credit.