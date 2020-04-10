Telugu actor Narsing Yadav hospitalised, put on ventilator

The actor has been kept under observation for 48 hours.

Flix Tollywood

Popular Telugu actor Narsing Yadav, known for doing villain roles, has been hospitalised and put on ventilator on Thursday. The actor’s sugar and blood pressure levels dropped and he also has a clot in the brain, his wife Chitra Yadav said. The actor is under observation for 48 hours at Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda.

Rubbishing rumours that Narsing had sustained a head injury after falling in the bathroom, Chitra in an interview to news channel HMTV said, “There’s no truth in the speculation that he slipped in the bathroom. He is a Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patient, so when we came for dialysis, his sugar and blood pressure levels dropped. He also has a blockage in the brain, so he is on a ventilator. The doctors are saying that his health is improving.”

Chitra said that they routinely visit the hospital every two weeks based on his health condition for the dialysis, and it was during their visit on Thursday that his health deteriorated.

Narsing has acted in more than 400 Telugu movies. The actor is known for speaking in a distinct Telangana dialect.

He got his first big break in Ram Gopal Varma’s thriller Kshana Kshanam, which has Venkatesh and Sridevi in the lead. In RGV’s initial films, Narsing Yadav was a common fixture.

His notable films besides Kshana Kshanam were Aithe, Mass, Shankar Dada MBBS, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana and Bommarillu, although some of the roles were small.

His most recent movie was Mega star Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi 150, which released in 2017. He also acted in a couple of Tamil films which include Vikram’s Rajapaatai, and Poojai.