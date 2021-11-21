Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana hospitalised, Chiranjeevi says he is getting better

The actor, who was hospitalised on November 20, underwent a tracheotomy procedure, Chiranjeevi said.

news Tollywood

Veteran Telugu film actor Kaikala Satyanarayana's health condition took a turn for the worse on Saturday, November 21, film industry sources said. Family members rushed him to the hospital and he was stated to be in a critical condition. However, on Sunday, Chiranjeevi shared a note on Twitter saying he interacted with the veteran actor over the phone, and that his health seemed to be improving. “Although he couldn’t speak as he had undergone a tracheotomy procedure, when I told him he must return home soon, and we must all celebrate the occasion, the doctor said he smiled and showed the thumbs up signal,” Chiranjeevi shared.

Earlier, on October 30, Kaikala Satyanarayana had been rushed to hospital after he slipped and hurt himself at home. Following treatment, he recovered and returned home. However, on Saturday, his health deteriorated again and family members rushed him to hospital. He was being given treatment at a leading hospital in Hyderabad, and was receiving ventilator support, industry sources said, according to IANS. Concerned film fraternity members have been checking on the actor's health condition, while admirers are taking to social media to express their concern.

“As soon as I heard that Kaikala Satyanarayana, who was being treated in the ICU, regained consciousness, I spoke to him on the phone with the help of Dr Subba Reddy who has been treating him. It gave me complete confidence that he will recover completely … Praying that he returns soon and completely healthy, I am glad to share this news with his fans and wellwishers,” Chiranjeevi wrote.

In a career spanning more than six decades, the 86-year-old actor has acted in more than 800 feature films. He earned fame as the antagonist, and also played the lead roles in some movies. With advancing years, he gradually switched over to supporting character roles.

He also had a brief stint in politics, and represented Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency after winning the 1996 Parliament election on a Telugu Desam ticket.

With IANS inputs