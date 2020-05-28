Telemedicine startup Remedo raises pre-series A round from River Rock Ventures

Remedo, a health-tech startup in the telemedicine vertical has raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-series A round from River Rock Ventures. Inflection Point Ventures also participated in the round with other investors including Angel List, Mohit Satyanand, Mitesh Daga (TPG Capital) and Aditya Vij (Kedara capital).

Remedo will be using the funds raised to expand to other specialities like Cardiovascular, neuro and respirators.

Remedo, co-founded by Dr. Ruchir Mehra, Harsh Bansal and Richeek Arya in 2017, connects doctors with patients, consisting of customised care plans, including consultation, follow-up visit reminders, tests, medicine reminders and detailed answers to patient FAQs. Remedo’s smart health assistant “Disha” delivers specialized wellness programs to patients as per their medical conditions.

Dr. Ruchir Mehra, Co-founder Remedo, says, “Remedo is an integrated care provider that uses various touch points between doctors and patients to manage chronic conditions, providing tools to adjust to the new reality of patient doctor moving online. Because of Covid outbreak, patients are unable to meet their doctors in person as it is not advisable to visit hospitals if one is not a Corona affected case. As a result, we have seen a clear acceptance among the stakeholders to take the telemedicine route. Our business has witnessed 17% growth in follow up visits for the doctors on the platform.”

IPV, one of India’s most active angel platform, has been continuing with its investment strategy though the Covid outbreak has dampened the funding climate in India. Remedo is their 6th investment in 2 months. Shyam Anjaria, a full-time management consultant and an investor with IPV, had made his maiden investment in Remedo.

Shyam Anjaria, Investor, Inflection Point Ventures, says, “Remedo is tapping into a unique and highly scalable B2B Health-tech market in India, which is currently underserved. The innovative business model that Remedo brings the doctors and patients together on a platform is a key differentiator. With this backdrop coupled with IPV’s stage wise due dilligence process, gave Remedo credibility and confidence for me to invest in the startup.”

With 1 out of every 4 Indians, suffering from a chronic medical condition, patients need more than a prescription today, and Remedo bridges this gap, enabling the patients to reach out to their doctors as much as 25 times a month, increasing their satisfaction rate to 90%.