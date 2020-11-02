Telangana TS ICET results for admission to MBA, MCA announced: Hereâ€™s how to check them

TS ICET 2020 was conducted a month ago, after being postponed earlier due to the pandemic.

The results for TS ICET 2020 (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) have finally been announced, and candidates can check their score and rank on the website here. Candidates are required to fill in their ICET hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth in order to download their rank card for TS ICET 2020.

TS ICET 2020 is a state level common entrance test for admission to the postgraduate courses of MBA (Master of Business Administration) and MCA (Master of Computer Applications) in all Telangana state universities and their affiliated colleges. TS ICET 2020 was conducted as a computer-based test by Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad.

The test was conducted about a month ago, on September 30 and October 1, 2020. The preliminary answer key was announced earlier on October 7, and the final answer key has been announced after taking objections into consideration, on November 2, along with the results.

TS ICET 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held around July, along with all other common entrance tests in the state like EAMCET, ECET, PGECET, ICET, PECET, LAWCET, PGLCET. All of these tests were postponed because of the pandemic, keeping studentsâ€™ safety in mind. The final dates were announced later in August. At the time, there were nearly 55,578 applicants for the test.

Results for Telangana state EAMCET (Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test) 2020 for engineering stream were announced earlier in October, and around 75% of the candidates who appeared for the test ended up qualifying.

However, the second phase of EAMCET counselling was halted after students of Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) approached the Telangana High Court over the eligibility criteria. With EAMCET ranks decided by combining a weightage of 45% (for general category) or 40% (for reserved category) of a studentâ€™s intermediate score, TOSS students were at a disadvantage, as they were all given the pass mark of 35% in the absence of their intermediate exams due to the pandemic.

On Thursday, the Telangana government issued an order relaxing the eligibility criteria for TS EAMCET.