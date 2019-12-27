Telangana triple rape-murders: Accused produced in fast-track court as trial nears end

Court

Srinivas Reddy has been accused of raping and murdering three minor girls at Hajipur.

The Rachakonda police in Telangana on Thursday produced Srinivas Reddy, who is accused of raping and murdering three minor girls at Hajipur, before a fast track court in the state's Nalgonda district.

Srinivas had been arrested in April this year when the police were investigating a missing case of one of the girls. The police later said that he had allegedly raped and killed three minor girls and one woman.

In July, months after unearthing the cases, police filed three separate chargesheets and submitted forensic lab reports, technical evidence and eyewitness accounts to the court as part of the evidence.

On Thursday, Srinivas was produced in court under Section 313 of the CrPC, which deals with examination of the accused. The court examined him with regard to one of the cases, and said that as he was facing multiple cases, he should be presented before the magistrate on January 3 for further examination.

The trial is almost complete and the court is asking Srinivas for his final statements, before it announces its judgement.

The trial in the case began in the last week of October before a local fast track court in Nalgonda and the accused was initially lodged at the Warangal Central Jail. He was later shifted to the Nalgonda district jail as it was more convenient to present him in front of the fast track court.

During the course of the investigation, police found out that Srinivas had a modus operandi where he used to allegedly target minor girls. Since the village did not have enough bus services, he would allegedly offer the victims a ride on his bike, abduct and rape them.

During investigation, a missing girl’s bag was found at an abandoned well in Hajipur. Soon, the police found further evidence of a decomposed body in the same well. They later established the role of Srinivas and arrested him on April 28.

Meanwhile, the families of the deceased girls, who also attended the court hearing on Thursday, demanded that the accused be shot dead, similar to the 'justice' meted out by the police in the rape and murder case of a Hyderabad veterinarian.

The police had gunned down the four accused in the case, in an alleged encounter, with many activists terming it an 'extra-judicial killing'.

