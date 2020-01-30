Telangana tops country in sustainable growth goals: UN Development Programme

The state has improved its performance over 2018 in eight out of 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Telangana has emerged as the best performing state in promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth and decent work for all on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index 2019, according to United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) India.

The state has improved its performance over 2018 in eight out of 17 SDGs. In decent work and economic growth, India's youngest state moved to 82 percent from 75 percent in the previous year.



In industry, innovation and infrastructure, it has jumped to 61 percent from just 16 percent in the previous year. In SDG of sustainable cities and communities, it improved from 44 percent to 62 percent.



Telangana also made a huge jump in clean water and sanitation, moving up from 55 per cent to 84 per cent. In affordable and clean energy, it recorded 93 percent performance against 63 percent earlier.



However, the state has also slumped in some key SDGs. For instance, in gender equality, its performance in 2019 was 26 percent against 43 a year ago. In zero hunger SDG too, it went down from 53 to 36 percent while in good health and well-being, it slumped to 66 percent from 73 in 2018.

In reduced inequalities, Telangana stood at 94 percent, down from 100 per cent last year. In no poverty SDG, it performance remained unchanged at 52 percent.

Reacting to UNDP India's tweet about Telangana emerging as the best performing state, Industry, Information Technology and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao termed this as fabulous news. "Delighted to hear that Telangana is doing well where it matters: Inclusive and sustainable economic growth," tweeted Rao.

Earlier this month, Hyderabad edged out 129 other cities in the world to emerge as the world's most dynamic city, according to the seventh edition of the City Momentum Index by global real estate services firm JLL.

While Hyderabad and Bengaluru were the top two cities globally for socio-economic momentum, a more active real estate market helped elevate Hyderabad to first position in the overall ranking, said the report released by the US-based Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL).

