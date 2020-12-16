Telangana sub-committee on land registration process suggests employing more staff

After the website for land registration started facing technical issues, a sub-committee has been formed to sort out issues.

news Land Registration

The sub-committee formed to iron out the issues in the land registration process through Dharani application in Telangana on Tuesday began consultations with various stakeholders to streamline registration procedure. Several users have complained of technical glitches while registering their properties after the registration process resumed services recently.

The Four-member cabinet sub-committee, constituted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to streamline the registration process, held its first meeting on Tuesday. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, who is a part of the committee, said the Chief Minister wanted a transparent registration process.

The sub-committee has submitted suggestions received from people, bankers, buyers and sellers and other stakeholders, to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said a workshop will be held with all the stakeholders on December 17. He asked real estate sector representatives to also give their suggestions. He added that the committee feels that additional staff should be deployed in registration offices to clear the backlog of registrations in the next three months.

Meanwhile, according to a Deccan Chronicle report, it was also decided to categorise the non-agricultural land registrations into four categories â€” A, B, C and D â€” and this categorization would depend on the â€˜demand of the area.â€™

On the second day of resumption of the registration process, which was after a gap of more than three months, confusion prevailed over the procedure adopted. There was no clarity on whether authorities were following the old procedure or adopting the new online system.

People who had made slot bookings complained about the difficulties they faced at the registration offices. There were complaints about inadequate staff and a limited number of slots being allotted every day.

The minister further said that the Dharani portal launched by the chief minister was aimed at ensuring a registration process which is easy, transparent, without human interface, and with no room for corruption.

He said there were some teething problems and they will soon be overcome. The minister said the authorities will allay apprehensions of people about the new system and create awareness.

(With IANS inputs)