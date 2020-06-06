Telangana SSC exams to go ahead in all districts except Hyd, Ranga Reddy

In the rest of the districts, exams would be conducted from June 8 to July 5, 2020, as per the time table released by the government.

The Telangana High Court gave its nod for the conduct of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in all districts in the state, except Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy. The court pronounced its verdict after much discussion on Saturday.

Speaking to TNM, M Bala Krishna, the petitioner, said that he is content with the judgement.

“Initially, we sought the cancellation of the entire SSC exams, like in Punjab. However, the state is particular about conducting exams. So the High Court directed the state to conduct exams except in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Ranga Reddy, as there are a high number of COVID-19 cases here. We are okay with it,” said the petitioner.

He added that subsequently, if the number of cases in other areas increase, then exams should be cancelled in those areas as well.

It is estimated that out of more than 3,200 cases in Telangana, about 2,000 cases are from GHMC and Ranga Reddy limits alone, as per media reports.

Hall tickets have already been sent to students in the state. Students have to take the exam at specified centers that were allotted to them, said the petitioner.

Students who miss these exams for various reasons can take advance supplementary examinations which will be conducted later. These students would not be considered supplementary candidates.

Students from Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy would also be given the opportunity to choose to write supplementary exams at a later date. However, there is no clarity on when postponed exams would be conducted for these students.