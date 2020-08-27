Telangana sees highest single-day spike with over 3000 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana has reported the highest single-day spike so far on Wednesday, as 3,018 more patients tested positive for coronavirus. This took the stateâ€™s total tally to 1,11,688. This is the first time since the pandemic began in March that the state has registered over 3,000 new cases in a single day. The previous day, on Tuesday, the state saw 2,579 new COVID-19 cases.

Currently, 25,685 patients are underdoing COVID-19 treatment in the state, of which, 19,113 are in home quarantine or institutional isolation. During the last 24 hours, 1,060 people recovered from COVID-19 taking the total number of recoveries to 85,223. The state's recovery rate stands at 76.30% against the national average of 75.92%.

Meanwhile, the death toll also rose in the state, to 780 as 10 more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 pm on August 25, officials said.

The number of cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) spiked on Wednesday with the increase in overall numbers. The state capital reported 475 cases against 295 the previous day. Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy district (abutting GHMC) reported 204 and 247 new cases respectively. Sangareddy, another district bordering the state capital, saw 88 new cases.

Outside the GHMC and surrounding districts, Nalgonda was the worst affected district with 190 new cases followed by Khammam (161), Warangal Urban (139), Nizamabad (136), and Karimnagar (127). Jagtiyal reported 100 new infections, Bhadradri Kothagudem 95, Siddipet 88, Peddapalli 85 and Mahabubabad 60.

Officials explained that the number of cases increased as it has ramped up the testings. During the last 24 hours, the state conducted 61,040 tests, breaking the previous day's record of 52,933 tests.

After receiving flak from various quarters for its poor testing, the Telangana government doubled the daily number of tests. During the last four days, over 1.90 lakh tests were conducted.

The state has been releasing bulletins with a one-day delay. According to a bulletin issued by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, this has taken the total number of tests done so far to 10,82,094.

A total of 16 government and 31 private laboratories are conducting RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNAT types of tests while there are centres to conduct 1,076 rapid antigen test. However, the authorities have not been providing breakup of the type of tests conducted.

The samples tested per million population mounted to 29,146 against a daily testing target of 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day. The results of 1,176 samples are awaited.

Health officials said the case fatality rate in the state came down further to 0.69% against the national average of 1.84%. Out of the total fatalities, 53.87% had comorbidities.

The age-wise COVID-19 positive details show that 65.3% of those who tested positive were in the age group of 21-50 years. Terming this as a susceptible age group, authorities have urged them not to go out unless absolutely necessary. They were advised to strictly exercise precautions like wearing face masks and maintain physical distancing.

Among COVID-19 positive cases, 24.71% are above 51 years of age. About 10% were aged below 20 years.

Officials said 64.41% of those tested positive were male, while the remaining 35.59% were female.

According to the media bulletin, out of 20,396 beds in the government-run hospitals, 17,958 beds were vacant.