Telangana sees 1676 new COVID-19 cases, 788 in Hyderabad

As of 5 pm on Thursday, the state had 13,328 active cases.

news Coronavirus

Telangana recorded 1676 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday in the latest cycle of testing. As of 5 pm on Thursday, the state had 13,328 active cases.

With this, the state so far has had 41,018 cases with 27,295 discharges from various hospitals. There were 10 fatalities on Thursday, and the total mounted to 396. Authorities claimed that the state had a discharge rate of 67%. Telangana no longer provides the pre-medical history of deceased patients.

Around 2,08,666 samples were tested as of Thursday in the state, while 14027 samples in a 24-hour period. The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare (PH&FW) said that the state has conductived 5350 tests per million population and 18.85% are positive cases among the tested samples.

As many as 16 government and 23 private testing laboratories are functioning in the state.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits continued spike with 788 new cases, while Rangareddy recorded 288 and Medchal reported 160 cases. Sangareddy has seen 57 cases and Karimnagar saw 92 cases. Nalgonda recorded 64 cases, beside 47 cases in Warangal Urban. Wanaparthy, Gadwal and Nagarkurnool in southern Telangana registered 51, 5 and 30 respectively. Nizamabad saw 20, while Medak witnessed 26. Kamareddy recorded five cases while Khammam saw 10 cases.

In Telangana as many as 61 government hospitals are offering COVID-19 related care services, with 17081 beds, 1616 ICU beds and 471 ventilators.

