Telangana to see heavy rains over the next few days: IMD Hyderabad

Temperatures are likely to drop to a small extent in Hyderabad.

news Weather

Telangana is likely to get some respite from the heat over the next few days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad. Parts of the state are likely to see heavy rains from Thursday to Monday, along with thunderstorms and lightning.

The weather forecast according to IMD Hyderabad has also predicted very heavy rain on Sunday and Monday, in a few parts of Telangana.

The forecast for Hyderabad shows a generally cloudy sky with spells of rain or thundershowers from Thursday to Monday. The minimum temperature in the city is likely to drop from 24 degree Celsius to 22-23 degrees over the next few days, while the maximum temperature is also likely to drop from 33 to 32 degrees Celsius.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Earth Sciences, “A cyclonic circulation lies over Gangetic West Bengal and the neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.” A low-pressure area is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast around September 13. As a result, the rainfall distribution and intensity are likely to increase over Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Vidarbha and the adjoining areas from September 12 onwards.

Earlier in August, Telangana saw heavy rains, which led to major flooding in parts of the state, including Warangal Urban and Rural, and Mulugu districts. A bridge in Mulugu district caved in because of the heavy flow of water. The bridge had been constructed over the ‘Jampanna Vaagu’ stream, near Dodla village in Eturunagaram mandal.

Two young men went missing near Warangal after falling from their bike on National Highway 163, which had been severely flooded. Several acres of agricultural land was also damaged in the floods.

On Wednesday, Mulugu MLA Seethakka spoke in the Assembly about the need to complete the flood bank works along the Godavari river bank. Seethakka requested Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to approve the pending files, which have delayed the construction of the embankment near Mangapet and Eturunagaram mandals.