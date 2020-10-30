Telangana’s land registration portal ‘Dharani’ will be a trendsetter for India: KCR

The Chief Minister claimed that the new system has left no scope for fraud in land registration, as it has taken away the discretionary powers of officials.

People in Telangana can now register their landed properties online on the 'Dharani' portal that was launched by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday. The portal is an integrated land record management system. Terming it as a revolutionary step in revenue services, KCR exuded confidence that it will become a trendsetter for the entire country.

The portal, a one-stop solution for all issues pertaining to land in the state, was launched by the Chief Minister at Mudu Chintalapalli tahsildar office in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The new system promises to ensure registration and instant mutation of land records with total transparency and without any scope for fraud and corruption.

The Chief Minister said people will no longer have to make the rounds of various offices for transactions, including registration and mutation or grease the palms of corrupt officials. People can book online slots on the portal and get registration and mutation done at the designated offices. The one-of-its-kind portal will facilitate hassle-free transactions with minimum human interface. The entire process should not take more than 20 minutes, he said

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said after achieving tremendous progress in all sectors during the last six years, the government has taken important steps towards resolving issues pertaining to lands by launching the new system.

He pointed out that the portal has records of 1.45 crore acres of land, providing protection to lands of farmers and other people. He said even those living abroad can see the records of their lands on this portal.

The Chief Minister claimed that the new system has left no scope for fraud in registration as it has also taken away discretionary powers of the officials.

He believes that Dharani portal would have an impact across the country as both the Central and other governments would be under pressure to introduce a similar system to ensure transparency in land transactions. The officials have completed uploading information on all the landed properties onto the portal to facilitate smooth transactions of all revenue deals.

Developed by Telangana State Technical Services (TSTS) department, Dharani comprises two parts for agricultural lands and non-agricultural lands separately.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar earlier said a state level control room will be set up to address the technical issues. Similarly, a district level technical support team would resolve issues arising at the district level.

The portal is a part of the new Revenue Act, which came into force on September 22. The state Legislature during its session last month had passed four revenue Bills.

The legislation paved the way for landmark reforms in the revenue department in the state by reducing human interface for land transactions. As part of the reforms, the government scrapped the posts of village revenue officers (VROs) and village revenue assistants (VRAs).

The registration process, which was stopped on September 8 to facilitate the transition, will resume on November 2 when the offices reopen after Milad-un-Nabi and weekend holidays.