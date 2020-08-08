Telangana reports 2,207 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

As of Thursday evening, the number of active cases stood at 21,417.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Telangana has reported 2,207 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, as of Thursday 8 pm, the state Health Department stated on Friday. This is the third consecutive day that the state has reported cases above 2000 mark.

The latest updates take the overall tally to 75,257 total COVID-19 cases. The death toll climbed by 12, totalling 601 deaths.

As of Thursday evening, the number of active cases stood at 21,417. This includes 14,837 persons in home/institutional isolation. Roughly 84% of those under home isolation were reported to be asymptomatic.

With 23,495 tests conducted on Thursday, the cumulative numbers have touched 5,66,984, state health officials said. As per the Health Department's media bulletin, results of 1,539 samples are awaited.

To the date, 39 government and private laboratories are conducting RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT types of tests, while 320 government-run centres are conducting rapid antigen tests.

The case fatality rate in the state hovered at 0.79%, below the national average of 2.07%. While 46.13% of deaths were attributed to COVID-19, of the 601 fatalities so far, 53.87% suffered comorbidities.

1,136 recoveries were documented in this 24-hour period, taking the recovery rate to 70.7% compared to 71.3% in the previous one-day cycle. With this 53,239, people have so far recovered from COVID-19.

The Greater Hyderabad area reported 532 new cases. However, adjoining districts also reported high COVID-19 numbers. Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy districts reported 136 and 196 cases respectively, while Sangareddy district had 37 new cases.

Meanwhile, the districts continue to witness high numbers. Warangal Urban saw 142 new infections, Kamareddy 96, Karimnagar 93, Nizamabad 89, and Jogulamba Gadwal 87 cases.

All 33 districts reported new infections, while Nirmal district was the only district to report new cases in single digits.

With IANS inputs