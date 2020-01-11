Telangana reformist Gaddar to compose powerful song for Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’

It will be a revolutionary song and fans just can’t wait to know more about it.

Flix Tollywood

The shooting of the upcoming Telugu magnum opus RRR has been progressing well for several months now and we have an update about the new addition to the team.

Reports are that the Telangana reformist Gaddar will compose a powerful song for the character Komaram Bheem, a Telangana freedom fighter, in the film. It will be a revolutionary song and fans just can’t wait to know more about it.

DVV Danayya is bankrolling this mega-budget multi starrer under his banner DVV Entertainments, and SS Rajamouli is wielding the megaphone. Ram Charan is playing Alluri Seetharamaraju, and Jr NTR is playing the role of Komaram Bheem in this period flick set in the pre-independence era. While Jr NTR will be sporting a bulky look with a beard, Ram Charan will be seen in a completely different hairstyle. A top hairstylist has been brought in to work on it. This definitely has fans thrilled. Massive and extravagant sets have been erected for shooting a fight sequence, which will be the highlight of the film, say sources.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will be making her debut in the southern film circuit with this film. Also, Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan are also playing pivotal roles in RRR. Earlier, the director had signed up Tamil actor and director Samuthirakani for a role. According to sources, Ram Charan plays the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju, Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Both of them play freedom fighters in this fictional drama that is set in the pre-Independence era. MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing.

RRR was initially scheduled as a Sankranthi release but with the huge amount of work involved in its making, the film’s release date has been pushed to July 30. Plans are on to release RRR in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

