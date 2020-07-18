Telangana records 1478 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Friday

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits remains a hotspot, with 806 new cases.

As on July 17, the Telangana state has recorded 1,478 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 42,496 in the state. The number of active cases stands at 13,389. There were also seven new deaths reported on Friday, which makes the total death toll to 403.

Out of the new cases, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) remained the hotspot accounting for 806 of the new cases. The numbers indicate that the virus spread is continuing across all regions in the state.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad's neighboring districts Rangareddy and Medchal reported 91 and 82 new cases respectively.

Cases were reported from 30 out of 33 districts. Karimnagar saw a big surge with 77 cases while 51 new infections were recorded in Warangal-Urban.

The Director of Public Health said 1,410 patients were discharged or recovered on Friday. This took the cumulative number of discharges to 28,705. The recovery rate stands at 68% with this.

Meanwhile, a total of 13,389 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals or in-home isolation.

The state further increased testing capacity to conduct 15,124 tests, the highest since the COVID-19 breakout. With this the number of samples tested so far rose to 2,37,817.

According to the media bulletin, the state has conducted 4,945 tests per million. Eighteen percent of the samples tested were found positive.

A total of 39 laboratories in the state are conducting the tests. They include 16 government and 23 private laboratories.

The Health Department released the complete list of laboratories with the types of tests being conducted.

It also came out with the list of 61 government COVID-19 hospitals across the state. The government hospitals have 17,081 earmarked beds with only 1,793 occupied by the COVID-19 patients, whereas about 15,288 beds are still available for others.

It also released a list of 57 private hospitals, almost all of them in Hyderabad and surrounding districts.