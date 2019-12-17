Telangana realtor hacked to death in public view over propery dispute

Crime

According to Adilabad police, the two accused are brothers and have been working with the deceased, Amul Kommavar, as brokers.

A realtor was killed in full public view by two assailants near a bus station at Adilabad district headquarters in Telangana. According to the police, both the accused are brothers and have been working with the deceased as brokers.

The deceased has been identified as Amul Kommavar (40). Hailing from Bhela, Amul was into real estate business, buying and selling lands in Adilabad region.

According to the police, Dilip Singh (40) and Gopal Singh (37) hatched the plan to kill Amul over a few land deals that had gone wrong in the last two months. On Monday, when the two saw Amul standing in front of the bus station, having his tea, Dilip and Gopal approached him and hacked him to death using knives.

While a few people gathered there called the police, some attended to Amul until the ambulance arrived.

Though the police rushed Amul to RIMS Hospital in Adilabad, he was declared brought dead.

Speaking to TNM, Adilabad Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkateshwarlu said, “The two accused were into real estate dealings with the deceased. Since the last few months, there have been differences between them over a few plots, which Amul sold to the brokers, who in turn, sold to others in the area.”

According to the DySP, Amul had made double registrations of few plots and sold them through both Dilip and Gopal, without disclosing that the lands were double registered (registering the same plot under the names of two people, without their knowledge).

It is alleged that the accused were miffed with Amul as the customers who bought land started harassing the latter to return their money. “Amul, however, told the two that he will not get the plots deregistered and that they could do whatever they wanted,” Venkateshwarlu added.

According to the police, the two confessed to committing the crime. They were arrested immediately and booked for murder and under other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. They will be sent to judicial remand.

The police also said that there are a few cheating cases against Amul at different police stations in Adilabad. While certain local media reports claimed that he recently contested the local body elections, the police said he was not associated with any political parties.