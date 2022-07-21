Telangana pegs flood loss at Rs 1400 cr, seeks Rs 1000 cr as immediate relief

Meanwhile, a high-powered committee of the Union Home Ministry will visit Telangana to assess the damage caused by the recent heavy rains and floods in the state.

The Telangana government on Wednesday, July 20, requested the union government to provide Rs 1,000 crore as immediate assistance towards flood relief to the state. The state government has sent a report to the union government about the losses suffered by the state due to recent heavy rains and floods. As per the initial estimates, various departments suffered losses to the tune of about Rs 1,400 crore. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the union government has been urged to provide Rs 1,000 crore as immediate assistance.

Several roads and causeways were washed away in the floods. The Roads and Buildings department suffered a loss of Rs 498 crore. The Panchayat Raj Department's losses were estimated at Rs 449 crore. The Municipal Administration Department suffered a loss of Rs 379 crore, the losses to the Irrigation Department were estimated at Rs 33 crore and to the Electricity Department at Rs 7 crore.

The state government sent the report about the losses on the basis of initial estimates received from various departments.

The officials said house collapses, inundation of houses and shifting of people from flood-hit areas resulted in losses of another Rs 25 crore.

BJP's Telangana unit President Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated this on Tuesday after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

He, along with party's General Secretary incharge of party affairs in Telangana, Tarun Chug, called on Amit Shah and urged him to send a central team to the state.

Bandi Sanjay briefed the Home Minister on the devastation caused by the heavy rains and floods in Godavari river.

Sanjay, who is also a Member of Parliament, said Amit Shah directed officials concerned to send a team to Telangana to assess the damage caused by the floods and submit a report.