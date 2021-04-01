Telangana orders RT-PCR tests on five kinds of patients in hospital setting

Patients from these categories, who are in hospital for either out-patient or in-patient care, will be subjected to RT-PCR testing, as per the order.

Coronavirus COVID-19

The Telangana government has issued orders to conduct RT-PCR tests on priority in hospital settings on five categories of patients. Patients from these categories, who are in hospital for either out-patient or in-patient care, are to be subjected to RT-PCR testing, according to the orders issued by Telangana Director of Public Health and Family Welfare G Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday.

The five categories of patients to be tested for coronavirus are: all patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), all symptomatic (ILI symptoms) patients presenting in a healthcare setting, asymptomatic high-risk patients who are hospitalised or seeking immediate hospitalisation, asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical/non-surgical invasive procedures (not to be tested more than once a week during hospital stay), and all pregnant women in/near labour who are hospitalised for delivery.

The orders have been issued in line with an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) advisory from September 2020 on COVID-19 testing strategy, the state government said. All registered health facilities in the state are required to carry out RT-PCR tests on patients from these categories, and submit a daily report to Health Department authorities.

According to the state governmentâ€™s COVID-19 bulletin, as of Wednesday night there were 5,511 active COVID-19 patients in the state, of which 2,166 patients were under home or institutional isolation. So far, the state has tested a total of around 1.02 crore samples for coronavirus. As per the standard advised by the World Health Organisation of conducting 140 tests per day per million population, Telanganaâ€™s daily target is to conduct 5,600 tests. A total of 59,297 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, according to the bulletin.

As of March 31, a total of 10,24,990 people in the state had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,39,036 persons had received both doses of the vaccine. Starting from April 1, people in the age group of 45-59 years will be eligible for vaccination, irrespective of comorbidities.