Telangana officials warn people of electricity bill payment fraud

Officials cautioned people not to fall for fraudulent messages asking them to pay their pending electricity bills.

Telangana power distribution officials have asked people to be wary of being cheated in the name of pending electricity bills. A few individuals have been found sending fraudulent messages to consumers under the pretext of collecting pending electricity bills from them, according to the TSSPDCL (Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd). Officials cautioned people not to share details of their bank account, or debit card or credit card with such individuals, and to not open any suspicious payment links asking to pay their bills.

The TSSPDCL in a statement said that fraudsters were informing people that their electricity bills were pending, and threatened to cut off their power supply overnight unless the bill was paid immediately. They go on to collect the consumerâ€™s bank account or credit card or debit card details, and manage to withdraw money from their accounts without their authorisation, TSSPDCL said. Electricity department employees will only ask for the electricity bill, and the company cannot send any website links for bill payments, the statement noted.

TSSPDCL noted that the company cannot simply cut off power supply during the night, and asked consumers to register any complaints or grievances related to bill payments online or through the section officer. Details of current month electricity bills and any arrears are only shared with consumers through the electricity bill, and this information is also available on the TSSPDCL website and mobile app. TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) G Raghuma Reddy appealed to consumers not to share their bank account details and not to open suspicious payment links, and asked them to report to the police in case they receive such fraudulent calls or messages related to electricity bill payment. Several cases of cyber fraud have surfaced in the recent past where victims are sent links which automatically authorise payment through UPI apps.

