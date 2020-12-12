Telangana newlyweds killed in accident, were on way to seek police protection

The couple, who belong to different castes, had gotten married without the consent of the womanâ€™s family.

news Death

A newlywed couple was killed in a road accident in Kamareddy district of Telangana on Thursday night. According to the reports in regional media, the couple were heading to a police station to seek protection from the womanâ€™s family as they got married without the consent of the family.

The couple were identified as Battu Sathish (24) and Mahima (22). Police said they got married recently in Hyderabad. While Sathish belonged to Modegaon village of Sadashivanagar mandal in the district, Mahima is said to be hailing from Hyderabad. Sources told TNM that Sathish was working at a restaurant in Hyderabad and met Mahima in the same locality. Both were in love for sometime and got married recently at a temple.

Both had come to Sathish's native place earlier and decided to meet the local police fearing consequences. The accident happened very close to the Sadashivanagar police station along National Highway 44. Sathish and Mahima belong to different castes, and this is said to be the reason behind the familyâ€™s disapproval of their marriage, said sources.

Speaking to TNM, Sadashivanagar Sub-Inspector (SI) of Police J Naresh told TNM that an unidentified vehicle hit them as they were walking on the road. He said, "The couple were said to have got married recently. We are yet to confirm whether the vehicle has hit them while crossing the road or coming to the police station. But both have died while undergoing treatment."

The officer said, "We presume that they were coming to the police station to seek protection as they still had garlands on them."

According to the police, a case has been registered under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC and an investigation is underway.

The bodies were handed over to the families on Friday following the inquest and other formalities.