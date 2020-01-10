Telangana municipal polls: TRS confident of winning as KCR holds review meeting

TRS had bagged all the Zilla Parishad chairman posts in the rural local body polls held last year.

The municipal elections to be held in Telangana on January 22 would be "a one-sided affair" in favour of the TRS, state Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao claimed on Thursday.

"It is (going to be a) one-sided in all municipalities. The way we raised flag in all zilla parishads (emerged victorious), we are going to raise our flag in municipalities as well," he told reporters in Hyderabad.

The people have full confidence in TRS due to the governance of party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the development carried out by KTR (Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao), he said.

He was speaking after a review meeting held by the TRS chief with ministers and party MLAs in Hyderabad on the municipal elections.

The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday issued notification for conduct of elections to 129 urban local bodies in the state and the polling is scheduled to be held on January 22.

With the municipal polls approaching, all major parties in the state, are gearing up for a fight.

Earlier this week, KCR has already held a meeting with his ministerial colleagues, MLAs, MPs, MLCs and other leaders to prepare the party for the municipal election.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Commitee (TPCC) chief Uttam Kumar has also addressed a preparatory meeting of the Congress, for the municipal elections.

The fight is largely expected to be between the TRS and the Congress, with the BJP also in the fray.

