Telangana municipal polls: KTR meets TRS leaders amid concerns of rebel candidates

KTR sought to iron out differences among party leaders and warned rebel candidates to withdraw their nominations immediately.

Working President of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K T Rama Rao on Saturday asked party leaders to make concerted efforts to secure a comprehensive win in the upcoming municipal elections, scheduled to be held in Telangana on January 22.

KT Rama Rao, son of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had meetings with a number of leaders, including ministers, MPs and MLAs, on preparations for the municipal polls, TRS sources said.



He enquired about various aspects of preparing for the polls, and also took stock of complaints over 'rebel' leaders. As there were rival groups within the party in different constituencies, who filed their nominations to express their dissent at not getting the TRS ticket, KTR sought to iron out differences among leaders.

Warning rebel candidates to withdraw their nominations immediately, he said that the leaders would be compensated with nominated posts. KTR also said that rebel candidates who did not withdraw their nominations would not find a place in the party, in the future.

"Though the party's victory is certain, the leaders should not take it easy but make efforts to bag the maximum possible number of seats," said KTR, who is also state Minister for IT, Municipal Administration and other portfolios.

Meanwhile, state Congress president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy held a tele-conference with party activists. Citing a report submitted by a reputed city-based institution, he alleged that municipalities in the state are in a poor shape.

Though the report recommended allocation of funds to municipalities and municipal corporations, the TRS government had, in fact, cut down the funds, he claimed.

Alleging that the TRS government has not implemented its promises like loan waiver for farmers and financial assistance for unemployed youths, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the ruling party should be taught a lesson in the urban local body polls.

He demanded that the TRS government convene the legislative assembly and pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The last date to file nominations was on Friday and they were scrutinised on Saturday. Polling would be held on January 22 and votes would be counted on January 25.

The fight is largely between the TRS and the Congress, with the BJP also in the fray.

