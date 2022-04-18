Telangana municipal chairman booked for abetment of suicide after realtor, mother die

Police registered a case against Ramayampet municipal chairman Jithendar Goud, Circle Inspector Nagarjuna Goud and five others under section 306.

news Crime

Telangana police booked a municipal chairman, a police officer and five others for abetment of suicide on Sunday, April 17, a day after a realtor and his mother died by suicide due to their harassment. Police in Kamareddy town registered a case against Ramayampet municipal chairman Jithendar Goud, Circle Inspector Nagarjuna Goud and five others under section 306.

Gangam Santosh (40) and his mother Padma (65) had killed themselves in a lodge in Kamareddy town on Saturday. They were residents of Ramayampet town in Medak district. In the six-page suicide note and selfie-video posted by Santosh on Facebook before taking their lives, they said the harassment by Ramayampet municipal chairman Jithendar Goud, his followers and police officer was forcing them to take the extreme step.

In the selfie-video, Santosh showed pictures of seven persons saying they are responsible for their death. He said though he complained to police against these persons, no action was taken as they belonged to ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). He hoped that justice would be done at least after they were dead.

Based on the note and selfie-video, police registered the case. Deputy Superintendent of Police of Banswada, Jaipal Reddy had been appointed as the special investigating officer to probe the case.

Jithendar Goud has been named as accused number one. Others named in the FIR are Market Committee Chairman Sarab Yadagiri, Prudhvi Goud, T Kiran, K Krishna Goud, Sarab Swaraj and Nagarjuna Goud.

Police have formed three teams to arrest the accused. Kamareddy police are probing the case with the help of Medak police.

Tension had prevailed in Ramayampet town on Saturday as several people gathered in front of the municipal chairman's house with the bodies of Santosh and Padma. They raises slogans seeking justice and demanded action against Jithendar Goud.

Read: Telangana suicide victimâ€™s selfie video emerges, TRS MLAâ€™s son named again

