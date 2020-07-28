In Telangana, most COVID-19 patients are between 31-40 years

The lowest percentage of patients belonged to the 81 and above age group, with a total of 0.6%.

news Coronavirus

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced that among the COVID-19 patients in the state, 65.6% are male and 34.4% are female. The data provided in the medical bulletin states that among the male patients, the highest percentage (17.7%) belonged to the 31-40 age group, while the highest percentage of female patients (7.9%) were between 21 and 30 years of age. The lowest percentage of patients belonged to the 81 and above age group, with a total of 0.6%.

Among male patients, 14.1% of patients belonged to the 21-30 age group, followed by 12.5% in the 41-50 age group. For female patients, 7.3% belonged to the 31-40 age group, followed by 6.2% from the 41-50 group.

The bulletin also stated that among the COVID-19 deaths recorded, 53.87% died due to comorbidities, while 46.13% did not. These detailed figures were provided after an order was issued by the Telangana High Court.

The Telangana HC had pulled up the state government over the lack of details around containment zones in the states. The government later put out the information in a detailed format.

As per the list, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's Charminar zone, which includes large parts of the Old City, has the highest number of containment zones at 31. This was followed by Secunderabad zone with 23 zones, Khairatabad zone with 14, Serilingampally zone with 10, Kukatpally zone with nine and LB Nagar zone with five.

In the Charminar zone, Malakpet circle, which was considered one of the cityâ€™s biggest hotspots back in May, now has six containment zones. Chandrayangutta circle has the highest number of containment zones at nine, followed by Santoshnagar and Falaknuma with five each, Rajendranagar (4) and Charminar (2).

Meanwhile, on Monday, Telangana recorded 1,610 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths. The death toll in the state stands at 480. Out of the 57,142 cases, the state presently has 13,753 active cases. Among them 8,479 patients are under home quarantine.

The state conducted 15,839 tests on Monday and the test results of 839 patients are awaited, the government said in its health bulletin.