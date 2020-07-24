Telangana Minister KTR's birthday celebrated by followers with #GiftASmile campaign

However, the Opposition was quick to grab the opportunity to offer their criticism on the state's handling of the coronavirus crisis with the same hashtag.

Coronavirus Politics

Wishing K Taraka Rama Rao, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president, on his birthday, his followers and well wishers are 'gifting smiles' to those in need, with the #GiftASmile challenge. KTR is also the son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and is celebrating his 44th birthday on Friday.



Several people have accepted the challenge and are posting pictures of the donations and charity work that they are doing in KTR's name on social media.



Jagan Patimeedi, who is the TRS State Social Media Coordinator, tweeted: “It’s birthday of our beloved leader Minister @KTRTRS on 24th July. As he’d specifically requested

earlier, not to spend money on bouquets, Shawls, cakes. Instead, he urged us to #GiftASmile by helping the poor n needy. Be it financial help, food n essentials. Post pics tagging him.”



Following this, several of his party workers, legislators and common people have been doing charity work in KTR's name with the #GiftASmile hashtag on Twitter.



"#GiftASmile Donated rice,dal and grocery to an #orphange in my division on the occasion of #ktranna Birthday. @KTRTRS anna sharing your portraits done by the kids for your birthday. We usually take care of basic needs of kids in this orphanage,” tweeted user Sindhu Adarsh Reddy, GHMC Corporator.



However, the Opposition was quick to grab the opportunity to offer their criticism with the same hashtag.



MLA and All India Mahila Congress General Secretary Danasari Anasuya, who is popularly known as Seethaka, tweeted: “Brother @KTRTRS, let your 44th birthday be a great help to this society. You are in a position to change the lives of many by including ‘#Coronavirus treatment in Arogya Sree’ at this Pandemic time. Happy Birthday. Have many more like this.”