Telangana man fires at neighbour with AK 47, police register case

The incident is said to have happened as a result of a personal dispute between the two families.

A Telangana man caused a stir in Siddipet district when he opened fire on his neighbour using an automatic rifle, AK 47, over a boundary dispute. The incident triggered major tension as the accused, identified as Sadanandam, opened two rounds of fire on Ganga Raju around midnight, before fleeing the scene.

Neighbours of Ganga Raju who heard the loud gunshot ring in the air, rushed out to see what had happened.

Ganga Raju escaped unhurt in the incident, which took place in Akkannapet mandal. Police recovered two bullets from the scene and launched an investigation into the incident. They also visited the scene of offence to gather forensic evidence.

Police officials conducted searches at the house of Sadanandam and made some recoveries. They also questioned his family members and reportedly detained some of them. Some materials were seized, according to reports.

Ganga Raju said that there was a dispute between them over a boundary wall and after a recent altercation a few days ago, Sadanandam opened fire on him.

"One round was fired at me when I was near my house and it went over my head. It was a very small dispute, but he took such a drastic step," Ganga Raju told reporters on Friday.

"We heard a loud sound like something exploded. The dispute was going on for six months and around 2-3 days ago he had tried to attack us with a knife but escaped after we managed to stop him," Ganga Raju's wife said.

The police are now trying to find out how Sadanandam acquired the assault rifle.

"A case has been registered under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the IPC. Further investigation is underway. We have formed teams to trace the accused, who is absconding," Akkannapet Sub Inspector Papiah Naik told TNM.

