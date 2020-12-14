Telangana to issue notification soon to fill 50,000 government jobs

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to collect the list of the number of vacancies in all the departments all over the State.

news Employment

Pending vacancies of teachers, police personnel and others in government departments in Telangana will be filled up and a notification for the same will be issued soon, announced Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday. CM KCR directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to collect the list of the number of vacancies in all the departments all over the state.

"Primary information suggests that there are about 50,000 vacancies in the state in several departments. We have to fill them up. Teachers and police have to be recruited in thousands. Collect details about the vacant posts in teachers, police and other departments. Calculate how many employees are needed for which departments. After getting the number of vacant posts, notifications to fill up these vacancies should be released," the Chief Minister's Office quoted Chief Minister as saying.

CM KCR made the announcement on the day when he completed two years in office in his second term. The announcement also came amid growing criticism of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for not providing jobs. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in a press statement said they had completed recruitment for 35,724 posts in the last six years.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar referred to the announcement as a joke, he said the move was only to attract youth ahead of graduate constituency MLC elections. The BJP leader said that it took KCR over six years to remember unemployed youth after the stateâ€™s formation. Sanjay was quoted in The New Indian Express, warning that if KCR issued notifications only to get them quashed in the courts, then the BJP "will not leave him."

Earlier in 2019, the state government had planned to raise the retirement age of government employees from 58 to 60 years. Several youth organisations had objected to the move, alleging that increasing the retirement age of government employees may decrease employment opportunities for young people in the state who are unemployed.