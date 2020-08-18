Telangana to hold virtual conference to attract investments and revive economy

The conference will be addressed by leading Indian CEOs and also CEOs from across the world, on the opportunities and challenges in sectors.

news Investment

To explore investment opportunities and new partnerships post the COVID-19 pandemic , the Telangana government is organising a 'Make in Telangana', mega virtual conference and exhibition with the theme 'Invest in Telangana: Opportunities in Post-COVID'. The two day conference will be held in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The two-day conference is scheduled to be held on August 27-28 while a 90-day virtual exhibition is scheduled between August 27 and November 24. The objective of this initiative is to explore investment opportunities and new partnerships.

"Make in Telangana aims to showcase the strengths and opportunities of the state, products and services of the Industries from Telangana. The event helps to build new partnerships, collaborations and explore national and international investment through high level networking and structured B2B and B2G meetings,” the government said.

The conference will be addressed by leading Indian CEOs and also CEOs from across the world, on the opportunities and challenges in sectors including IT, pharma, textiles, electric vehicles, food processing, aerospace and defence, retail and infrastructure.

The event comes in the backdrop of Andhra Pradesh unveiling a new Industrial policy focusing on MSMEs for a post COVID-19 revival. The state has also roped in Indian School of Business to assent post COVID-19 recovery.

“The Telangana government has TS-Ipass but it has to be seen if the Telangana state government will make any announcements to bring changes to make the policy more adaptable to the post COVID-19 era. As for now the policy does seem robust,” said an officer bearer with CII to TNM.

The 2-day event will have virtual exhibition focused on life sciences, IT, electronics, aerospace, defence, food processing, automobile, textiles and apparel, chemical, FMCG and domestic appliances, engineering and capital goods, gems and Jewellery, waste management and green technologies, renewable energy, mineral-based industries, logistics, start-ups and emerging technologies, real estate & infrastructure.

Many stakeholders cutting across several sectors from India and abroad are expected to attend the virtual conference and exhibition.