Telangana Health Min reviews situation as districts report rise in COVID-19 cases

In the last one week alone, Warangal Urban district reported 577 new cases, followed by the districts of Karimnagar at 428 and Nizamabad at 263.

With the number of COVID-19 cases being reported from districts increasing, authorities in Telangana are concerned. In a move to discuss containment strategies and review the situation on the ground, Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajender visited Warangal city and held a meeting with Collectors of several districts along with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Tuesday.

With cases rising in districts such as Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Warangal Urban and Rural, Janagaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mahabubabad, the Health Department is redrawing its strategy to contain the spread of the virus by increasing the number of tests. Unlike in April-May when 10 to 15 districts out of 33 were reporting very few or no cases, the emergence of new cases from all districts each day is raising concerns.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area has reported 4,568 cases in the last seven days, even as other districts have also shown a steep rise in cases.

Speaking at the review meeting, the Health Minister said, "The COVID-19 virus has become a big challenge to human existence. This virus doesn't consider stature or status. It is affecting whoever is exposed to it."

He further urged people to care about their lives and take precautions to stay safe from the virus. "It is true that people who are not diagnosing it in early stages or are ignoring it, are suffering later. The season is also in favor of viruses, so we might face difficulties."

"Around 81% of the patients are asymptomatic. The remaining 18-19% of patients are with symptoms, of which 13-15% are showing moderate symptoms. All the patients who are showing symptoms should be given treatment as per the protocol," Eatala instructed officials.

While Warangal Urban reported 577 cases in the last one week, Warangal Rural district has reported 154. Jayashankar Bhupalapally reported at least 109 cases in the last seven days while Mulugu saw 95 and Khammam reported 114. Janagaon reported 90 cases in the last one week while its neighbouring Mahabubabad district reported 177 cases.

Nizamabad, which initially used to report less than 20 cases each day, is now witnessing a steady rise of over 30 cases each day. Over the week, it has reported 263 cases. Karimnagar reported 428 cases this week, followed by Nalgonda (242), Kamareddy (203) and Peddapalli at 191.

Meanwhile, officials of the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare are also stepping up measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Officials have started taking stock of the situation at the district level along with testing capacity and other facilities available.

Last week, Public Health and Family Welfare Director Dr Srinivasa Rao stated that the trends were suggesting 'potential' community spread. The spread is being attributed to the movement of people and violations of safety guidelines issued by authorities.

"COVID-19 has entered into the community. It is hard to trace where and how the virus comes from and there is no other way but to take precautions," Dr Srinivasa said.