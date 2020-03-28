Telangana HC to hear urgent petitions via video conference

The advocates or litigant concerned can make their submissions through video conference or Skype to the bench, which will take up the cases from their respective home-offices.

news Coronavirus

Regular judicial and administrative work in the Telangana High Court shall remain suspended till April 15. Matters that are "extremely urgent" will be heard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday every week through videoconference or Skype, a notification from the court said on Friday.

Advocates and petitioners can submit their matters to the High Court by way of mail to the Registrar General along with brief reasons for taking up the matter urgently and after scrutiny, the Registrar General will submit the same before the Chief Justice for consideration, the notification said.

The Chief Justice will decide on the urgency involved in the matter and permit the court's registry to list them before any of the benches. Once permission is granted, the listing will be published on the court’s website and intimated to the advocate or litigant concerned through phone message.

"The advocates/litigant public shall make their submissions through video conference or Skype to the honourable bench, who will take up the cases from their respective home-offices," the notification said.

All the staff members, except those who are drawn for urgent judicial work, need not attend the office. They shall be available on the phone, attend whenever their services are required and they shall not leave the headquarters. Their absence will be treated as on duty, the High Court said.

Telangana reported 10 cases of COVID-19 in a single day, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 59, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told reporters on Friday.

Of this, 58 are active cases while one patient has been discharged. Over 2,000 are under surveillance by authorities and are under home quarantine or in quarantine centres set up by the state government.

Read

To ensure quarantine, Telangana govt collects passports of foreign returnees

From food to meds, volunteer groups in Telangana step up to help senior citizens in need

(With PTI inputs)