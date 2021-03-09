Telangana govt sanctions Rs 25 cr to celebrate 'Azadi Ki Amrut Mahotsav'

Nationwide celebrations are being planned by the Union government to mark 75 years of the Indian independence.

news Independence Day

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has sanctioned Rs 25 crore to celebrate â€˜Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsavâ€™ in the state. Nationwide celebrations are being planned by the Union government to mark 75 years of the countryâ€™s independence. The CM announced that Rs 25 crore was sanctioned for the celebrations to take place from March 12, 2021 to August 15, 2021, for 75 weeks.

The state has appointed KV Ramanachary Advisor (Cultural Affairs) the Chairman and Secretary of the Celebrations Committee. The committee will consist of officials from the General Administration Department, Finance Department, Cultural Affairs, Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj and Education departments. The CM asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue orders in this regard.

The CM made the announcement after participating in a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the occasion, the PM explained the importance of the programme, it's aims and objectives. The PM wanted the state government to organise programmes for 75 weeks to infuse patriotism among the people. After the video conference with the PM, the CM held a high-level review meeting and issued the instructions.

The inaugural programme of the celebrations will be held on March 12 at Public Gardens in Hyderabad and Police Grounds in Warangal. KCR will be the chief guest for the inaugural function in Hyderabad. For the Warangal programme, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan will be the chief guest.

The CM said that at the inaugural programmes,the national flag would be hoisted followed by the police march-past. The CM said these programmes would be held adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

The CM said â€˜Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotstavâ€™ should be held in a big way like a festival amidst peace and harmony. Tributes will be paid to freedom fighters and martyrs of the Independence movement. On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, national flags would be unfurled at 75 important locations in the state.

The CM also wanted essay writing competitions, debates, elocutions, drawing competitions, poet gatherings and other such programmes to be conducted all over the state on the occasion.