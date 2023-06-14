Telangana govt permits special shows, ticket rate hike for Adipurush

The Andhra Pradesh government, however, is yet to make an official announcement regarding the special screenings and the price hike.

The Telangana government has allowed theatres screening Prabhas’s Adipurush to increase the ticket price by Rs 50 for the first three days. The price rise is applicable only for single-screen theatres. The government has also permitted the screening of 4 am special shows that would benefit the producers. The much-hyped Ramayana-adaptation, shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, will release on June 16.

Issuing a Government Order to this effect on Tuesday, June 13, the Home Department said, “Government after careful examination of the matter hereby permit the managements of all the cinema theatres in the State of Telangana to enhance the entry ticket price of Rs 50/- be confined only to single screens only for a period of 3 days starting from 16-06-2023, in relaxation of orders issued in G.O. 1 cited and further permit to screen the special show i.e. 6 shows on 16.06.2023 from 04.00 am onwards in the theatres annexed to this order, in relaxation of Rules prescribed in G.0.2 cited.”

While the Telangana government has considered the request of the producers of Adipurush, the Andhra Pradesh government is yet to make an official announcement regarding the special screenings and the price hike, which has become a norm in the Telugu states whenever a big-budgeted film with a big star releases.

Adipurush will be released in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film was reportedly shot at a budget of whopping Rs 500 crores. An additional Rs 100 crore is said to have been spent to rework the visual effects that were heavily criticised after the film’s teaser was released.

Adipurush also stars actors Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh who will be reprising the roles of Sita, Raavan, and Lakshman respectively. As part of the movie’s promotion, the film’s director Om Raut had announced that the theatres screening Adipurush will leave a seat vacant in honour of Hanuman.