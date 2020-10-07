Telangana to get very heavy rainfall, IMD issues orange warning

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange warning on Wednesday, as Telangana is set to get â€˜heavy to very heavyâ€™ rainfall in isolated parts of the state. The range of heavy rainfall and very heavy rainfall is 64.5 mm-115.5 mm and 115.6 mm- 204.5 mm respectively.

An â€˜orange alertâ€™ is issued to authorities to be prepared to face the adverse weather conditions. The risk level for an â€˜orange alertâ€™ is medium.

The IMD said that Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mancheral, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Jangaon, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal (both Urban and rural), Mahabubabad, Khammam and Suryapet districts will receive â€˜heavy to very heavy rainfallâ€™ on Wednesday.

The IMD predicted that the heavy rainfall will result in massive flooding and waterlogging in many parts of the districts, massive trees and electric poles getting uprooted, reservoirs overflowing and agriculture lands being submerged in water.

The authorities directed the municipal corporation to take steps to prevent waterborne disease and issue an advisory to the public.

The meteorological authorities also said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana.

The department also issued a â€˜yellow warningâ€™ for Thursday. The IMD predicted that

Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mancheral, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Jangaon, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal (both urban and rural), Mahabubabad, Khammam and Suryapet districts will receive â€˜heavy to very heavy rainfallâ€™ on Thursday, along with thunderstorms and lightning in isolated parts of the state.

The impact anticipated due to this rainfall include water pooling on roads and low-lying areas, traffic congestion at many places, wet and slippery roads, trees and electric poles falling, electricity, water and other social disturbances for a few hours, and drainage getting clogged.

In its weather warning forecast, the IMD said that Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mancheral, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Jangaon, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal (both urban and rural), Mahabubabad, Khammam and Suryapet districts will receive heavy to very rainfall for the next four days until October 11.