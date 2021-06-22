Telangana education dept directs govt teachers to report to duty from June 25

Teachers of government schools such as local body schools and model schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and Residential schools will have to report to their duty on June 25.

news Education

The Telangana Department of Education on Monday asked the Educational Officers across the districts to direct government teachers working in all schools and teacher training colleges to report to duty from 25th June (Friday) onwards. The Director of School Education department issued the order days after the Telangana government announced opening of the schools from the 1st July, in the backdrop of the lifting of lockdown in the state.



The order read, "For the attention of all the Heads of Departments, the Regional Joint Directors of School Education, Hyderabad and Warangal, all the District Educational Officers in the state is invited to the references cited and they are informed that, all teachers of Government, Local Body, Model Schools, KGBVS, TREIS, Government Aided schools, and DIET Colleges shall be instructed to attend schools from 25.06.2021 onwards."



As per the order, teachers of government schools such as local body schools and model schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and Residential schools will have to report to their duty on June 25.

The schools which were closed two months ago in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 are now going to be opened from July 1st as decided in a recent cabinet meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).



At the time, the cabinet decided to reopen educational institutions, and the Education Department was asked to prepare instructions and guidelines on compulsory attendance of the students for physical classes, online classes and other related issues.



In March, the state government declared the closure of educational institutions due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases. In April, summer holidays were extended until June 20 considering the pandemic situation.



Meanwhile, the state of Telangana reported as many as 1197 new cases on Monday night. The state so far has recorded 614399 cases with 3576 deaths, at present there are 17246 active cases.