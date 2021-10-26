Telangana DGP says his phone not tapped by govt, denies Revanth’s allegations

Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy said that making such “baseless allegations” will have a serious impact on the morale of the police force.

Telangana's Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy on Monday, October 25 dismissed the allegations by state Congress chief Revanth Reddy that phones of the police chief and ministers were being tapped. The DGP clarified that allegations with regard to tapping of phones of DGP and those of ministers, and groupism within the department, are absolutely baseless and defamatory in nature. The Telangana police department has been taking all necessary measures as per the provisions of law for prevention of crime, detection of crime and maintenance of public order and peace, the DGP said in a statement.

The Union Government has issued regulations and guidelines with regard to interception of phones under the Indian Telegraph Act. The department has been strictly adhering to these guidelines, while taking measures for prevention of crime and maintenance of public order and peace in public interest, Mahender Reddy said while reacting to the allegations made by Revanth Reddy, who is also a member of Lok Sabha.

The DGP also stated that the officers of all wings of Telangana Police Department have been working in absolute cohesion with teamwork. "There are no groups within the department as has been alleged. The postings and placements of the personnel in various wings of the Police Department are done as per the job needs and based on merits," he said.

Mahender Reddy said it was not in public interest to make such baseless allegations against the police department and the police officers. Making such baseless allegations will have a serious impact on the morale and motivation of the police force which in turn will adversely affect public safety and security, he added.

According to the DGP, Revanth Reddy also expressed his view that “it would have been better, had the Maoist problem continued.” The DGP said that more than 350 personnel of Telangana Police laid down their lives and made sacrifices fighting left wing extremism. "Making baseless allegations against police officers risking their lives day in and day out does not augur well for the safety and security of the society at large," the DGP added.