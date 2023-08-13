Telangana Congress launches ‘Thiragabadadham – Tharimikodadam’ campaign against BRS

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Congress plans to reach 75 lakh households across Telangana under the programme, which it said is aimed against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) ‘anti-people policies’.

news Politics

The Telangana Congress formally kicked off its campaign for the Assembly elections at the Gandhi Ideology Centre in Hyderabad on Saturday, August 12, with the launch of ‘Thiragabadadham – Tharimikodadam’ (let’s rise and revolt). The grand old party plans to reach 75 lakh households across the state under this programme, which it said is aimed against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) ‘anti-people policies’.

The programme was launched by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy, ex-minister Shabbir Ali, and other leaders. Under the programme, citizens who want to support the Congress campaign against the BRS can give a missed call to a dedicated number – 7661899899. The campaign also included a ‘chargesheet’ against the BRS government, a postcard programme, and a ‘Praja (people’s) Court’ event.

The aggressive campaign against the BRS will also include more than 10,000 Congress leaders and members reaching out to voters across 12,000 gram sabhas, the party said. The new plan of action will be in place for a month. The party is hoping that the winds of change will shift in its favour in the state elections that are slated to be held at the end of this year.

Speaking at the meeting, Revanth Reddy said, “During the Telangana statehood movement, KCR [Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao] spoke about getting water, funds and appointments (jobs). But he did not fulfil the promises in these nine years. He is curbing the rights of the people. His attacks on people are worse than those of kings and dictators.”

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud released a ‘BC (Backward Classes) chargesheet’ in the ‘Praja Court’. Similarly, other ‘chargesheets’ were released against the BRS government. Party leaders also observed two minutes of silence as a tribute to ex-maoist and revolutionary poet Gaddar who passed away on August 6.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is set to address a public meeting in the state around August 20, which will be marked by the joining of some BRS leaders.

In the upcoming elections, the ruling BRS will likely face some anti-incumbency, given that it has been ruling Telangana since its formation in 2014. While BRS supremo and CM KCR will make a bid for a third term, a three-way fight is also expected in some of the 119 Assembly segments where the BJP has seemingly gained ground.

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2018, the BRS won 88 out of 119 seats. The Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) managed to win only 19 and two seats respectively in spite of forming a grand alliance with other parties. The BJP won just one seat, while the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) retained its seven seats in Hyderabad. Post the polls, 12 Congress MLAs defected to the BRS, resulting in an almost defunct opposition in the Assembly.