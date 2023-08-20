Telangana Congress to hold month-long meetings to â€˜exposeâ€™ BRS govtâ€™s corruption

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said a chargesheet discussing the state governmentâ€™s varied â€˜fraudsâ€™ will be made public even as Congress leaders travel to villages across Telangana.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Mahesh Kumar Goud held a meeting on Saturday, August 19 to discuss the partyâ€™s â€˜Thiragabadadham â€“ Tharimikodadamâ€™ programme. The programme, to be organised from August 21 to September 15, will discuss the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)-led governmentâ€™s corruption at all levels and how the party has contributed to the suffering of the public.

A chargesheet discussing the state governmentâ€™s varied â€˜fraudsâ€™ will be made public even as Congress leaders travel to villages across Telangana. Goud also said a similar chargesheet will highlight the Union governmentâ€™s corruption, especially concerning industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani. Further, the Union governmentâ€™s promise of ensuring two crore jobs and how it failed will also be discussed.

Goud also said that All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Chevella, a Scheduled Caste (SC) constituency in Rangareddy district, on August 26 and an SC/ST declaration will be released by the party.

Goud alleged that there was vehement opposition to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Raoâ€™s government and when Assembly elections are held, the Congress would secure 75 to 80 seats. He also promised that sufficient seats would be allotted for Backward Classes (BCs).