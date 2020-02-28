Telangana CM KCR stops convoy for disabled man, sanctions pension and 2BHK home



Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stopped his convoy as he came to the rescue of an old man with disability and directed officials to sanction a disability pension and a two-bedroom house to him.

The Chief Minister was returning from a private programme in Toli Chowki neighbourhood in Hyderabad on Thursday when he found an aged, disabled person with a memorandum in his hand standing on the road.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, stopped his convoy and got off from his car. He went up to him and personally enquired about his problem. The person introduced himself as Mohammed Salim. He told the Chief Minister that he was a driver but for the past nine years, he suffering from various ailments. He said he broke his leg four years ago when he fell down from a building. He said his son's health is also not good and that he has no house of his own.

Responding immediately, the Chief Minister directed Hyderabad Collector Shwetha Mohanty to release a disability pension to Salim and allot a two-bedroom house.

The Collector went to Salim's house and after an inquiry, sanctioned the pension and two bed-room house. The Collector promised that the expenses for Salim's treatment will be borne by the government and his son will be provided financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

Under its 2BHK scheme, the Telangana government aims to provide dignity housing to all families in the state who are below the poverty line.

"Under this scheme, the beneficiaries neither take a loan nor contribute monetarilty, which is a great boon for rural and urban poor families, for acquiring the dwelling unit. It is a paradigm shift from a credit and subsidy based scheme to a "fully subsidised scheme" which creates a sound economic asset with a hygienic living environment for the beneficiary, thereby contributing enormously to the socio-economic growth of the individual and as well as the community," the Telangana government's official website for the scheme states.

