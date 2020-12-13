Telangana CM KCR meets PM Modi, seeks clearance of pending funds

The meeting holds significance as it comes less than a month after KCR vowed to take on BJP government at the Centre.

Telangana Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to discuss the long-pending issues about the southern state. In a 40-minute meeting with Modi, Rao raised various state issues and appealed to the Prime Minister for the release of pending funds, according to official sources.

Rao's meeting with Modi, which comes after a year, also comes at a time when the former had announced in the runup to recent Hyderabad municipal elections that he will play an active role in national politics and help develop an alternative political force against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre.

The Telangana Chief Minister is in the national capital on a three-day official visit. He has already met Home Minister Amit Shah, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Aviation, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

KCR in his meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri asked to speed up the process to build six more airports in the state. He said, "I request the Ministry of Civil Aviation to kindly expedite finalizing the sites and getting all statutory clearances on a single-window basis so that the government can commence the infrastructure work."

Telangana had proposed new airports to be built at Basantnagar (Peddapally district), Mamnoor (Warangal urban), Adilabad, Jakranpally (Nizamabad), Devarkadra (Mahbubnagar) and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

He has plans to meet other central ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday. KCRâ€™s government has alleged that the Union government has not accorded the state its deserving share of Goods and Services Tax (GST). KCR might urge the Union Finance Minister to grant the required funds.

(With Inputs from IANS and PTI)