Telangana CM KCR to enter national politics on Vijayadasami: TRS

The particulars of the plan are being worked out and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi could be renamed.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's plans to foray into national politics are on track and the details are expected to be made public on 'Vijayadasami' which falls on October 5, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) sources said. The particulars of the plan are being worked out and the TRS could be renamed. The rebranded outfit may not be declared as a national party immediately, they said on Saturday, October 1.

The party would highlight the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana like 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers and 'Dalit Bandhu' (Rs 10 lakh grant to every Dalit household to start any business or trade) and question as to why such measures are not being implemented in the country, they said. The party would also raise questions as to why electricity has not been provided to all the villages in the country even 75 years after Independence and as to why welfare measures for the poor are being described as "freebies".

TRS sources had earlier said that Rao, also known as KCR, is contemplating entry into national politics with the launch of a national party. His office had also stated in September that "very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its (national party) policies will take place".

On September 5, Rao had announced that free power would be supplied to farmers across the country, if a non-BJP government was voted to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On September 12, the Chief Minister made some reference to the proposed national party for the first time while speaking in the Legislative Assembly.

Last month, the TRS district unit presidents had called upon KCR to take a plunge into national politics to put an end to BJP's alleged anti-people rule at the Centre. KCR, who had recently met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar in Patna, called for a "BJP mukt Bharat" (BJP-free India) blaming the national party's government at the Centre for the many ills plaguing the country.

In his public meetings in the state last month, he had spoken about Telangana playing a vibrant role in national politics. The TRS, in its foundation day event in April this year, had adopted a political resolution resolving that the party should play a key role in national politics for the wider interest of the country as the BJP is exploiting "communal sentiments" for its political convenience.