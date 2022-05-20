Telangana CM KCR to embark on nationwide tour from May 20

Over the next 10 days, Telangana CM KCR plans to visit various states, and will hand over compensation to families of farmers who died during the protests against the three farm laws.

news Politics

Aiming to play a key role in national politics with an alternative agenda, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will undertake a nationwide tour, starting on Friday, May 20. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief will meet eminent personalities from fields of politics, economy, and media during his tour, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced late on Thursday. KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, will be leaving for Delhi on Friday. He will call on leaders of various political parties in the national capital. He will also meet leading economists and discuss the country's economic situation with them.

The Chief Minister will also interact with journalists from various national media houses. He will leave for Chandigarh on May 22. He will console the families of 600 farmers who died during the movement against the three farm laws enacted by the Union government. He, along with his Delhi and Punjab counterparts, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, respectively, will present a cheque of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased farmers.

After the Narendra Modi government withdrew the three controversial farm laws, the TRS government announced compensation for farmers who died during the year-long movement. During the programme to be held in Chandigarh, cheques will be handed over to families of farmers who belonged to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

On May 26, the Telangana Chief Minister will reach Bengaluru. He will call on former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The next day, he will leave for Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra where he will meet social activist Anna Hazare. From there, he will go to Shirdi for Saibaba's darshan and will then return to Hyderabad.

According to the CMO, KCR will leave for a visit to West Bengal and Bihar on May 29 or 30. He will console the families of Indian Army personnel who were martyred in clashes with Chinese PLA troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. He will present cheques to the families of the martyrs. In March, KCR visited Ranchi. He, along with his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of two soldiers. KCR had announced in 2020 that the state government would give Rs 10 lakh each to the families of 19 soldiers who hailed from various states.

The Telangana government had given Rs 5 crore to the family of Colonel B Santosh Babu, who along with 19 soldiers, was killed in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on June 15, 2020. Santosh Babu was a resident of Suryapet town in Telangana.