Telangana CM KCR to convene Assembly for two days to amend GHMC Act

The proposed amendments to the GHMC Act will be significant in view of coming elections to the urban body.

The Telangana government is contemplating to convene the Legislative Assembly Session for two days next week. The special session, likely on October 12 and 13, will make some amendments to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act, and pass some Acts on suggestions made by the High Court.

A final decision on the matter would be taken on Friday, said the Chief Minister's Office on Thursday.

The move comes at a time when the State Election Commission is making preparations for the polls, likely to be held in November-December.

Some amendments have become necessary following the new Revenue Act passed recently to bring major reforms in the land administration.

The State Legislative Assembly and Council recently met from September 7 to September 16 during which it passed some crucial bills for the new Revenue system.

Though the session was to continue till September end, it had to be ended abruptly after a couple of legislators and some members of the legislature staff had tested positive.

Both Houses of the state legislature passed 11 Bills and amendments to various Acts during the session which lasted for eight days. These Bills include TS bPASS Bill for self-certification system for building permissions. Under the TS bPASS Bill, people in urban areas no longer need to seek permission for building houses in 75 square yards while instant approval based on self-certification will be given for residential buildings in plots up to 600 square yards.

There will be single window approval within 21 days for all layouts/buildings in plots above 600 square yards and height above 10 meters. On the 22nd day, the application will be deemed approved.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao, who introduced the Bill, said no other government in the country has introduced such a policy.

The minister said this would help the poor in urban areas to build houses, fast-track building permission process, bring transparency and root out corruption by doing away with the human interface.

The revolutionary reform, to be implemented in Hyderabad and all municipalities in the state, will bring a simple procedure, where approvals will be based on self certification and onus of responsibility will be on citizens.

The amendments to GHMC Act will clear the way for implementation of TS bPASS Act in Greater Hyderabad.