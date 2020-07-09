Telangana cancels Intermediate supplementary exams, all second-year students pass

The decision will impact around 1.47 lakh students.

The Telangana government has decided to cancel advanced supplementary examinations for Intermediate second-year students. Instead, all the students who had failed the second year exams held in March will pass. The decision was taken because of the pandemic, keeping the students’ health in mind.

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy made the announcement after directions from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. In a statement, the Education Minister declared that those students who had failed the exams in March, will be marked as “compartmental pass.” The decision will impact around 1.47 lakh students, who were expected to appear for the supplementary exams.

The marks memos for these students will be issued through their colleges after July 31.

Most of the Telangana intermediate exams were finished in March, before the lockdown started.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) conducted one remaining exam early in June, and results were announced on June 18. In the second-year exams, 2,83,462 students, or 68.8% of the total students who appeared for the exams had passed. The pass percentage among girls was 75.1%, and for boys it was 62.1%

The neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh had already cancelled the intermediate advanced supplementary examinations scheduled for July, in view of students’ health. The announcement was made a few days after the intermediate results in Andhra Pradesh were announced.

Meanwhile, students who had applied for re-verification of their papers or recounting of marks, can expect their results in the coming 10 days, the Education Minister said.

The Union Human Resources Development Ministry has also postponed medical and engineering entrance exams NEET (National Entrance cum Eligibility Test) and JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) to September.

While NEET was earlier scheduled for July 26, the JEE-Mains were to be held between July 18 and 23. JEE-Advanced was previously scheduled for August 23.