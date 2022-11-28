Telangana BJP chief under house arrest after cops deny permission for yatra in Bhainsa

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was among the BJP leaders who were scheduled to address a public meeting launching the fifth phase of Bandi Sanjayâ€™s yatra in Bhainsa town, which witnessed communal clashes in 2021 and 2020.

news Politics

Telangana Police on Sunday. November 27, denied BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar permission for the fifth phase of his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' and a public meeting in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district citing the "communally sensitive situation" there, a senior official said. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who were scheduled to address the public meeting on Monday. Bandi Sanjay, who was on his way to Nirmal for the fifth phase of the foot march was stopped by the police in Jagtial district on Sunday night and told to return. He was placed under house arrest in Karimnagar to prevent him from leaving for Bhainsa to launch the fifth phase of the padayatra on Monday.

A senior police official told PTI that they denied permission for the foot march and the public meeting considering the "communally sensitive situation" in Bhainsa and other areas. Condemning the police action, BJP workers staged protests in different areas in Jagtial and Nirmal districts. The Telangana BJP alleged that some of the party workers sustained injuries during the police action. It demanded the state government immediately accord permission for the march and the public meeting. Bhainsa town witnessed clashes between groups belonging to different communities last year and in 2020.

The police stopped Sanjay on his way to Bhainsa on Sunday night and sent him back to Karimnagar as permission was denied for his march due to apprehension of a breach of peace. Many police personnel were deployed around Sanjay's house to prevent him from heading towards the town. Police were allowing those wanting to meet Sanjay but made it clear that he would not be allowed to leave the place.

Is Bainsa restricted area ? Why canâ€™t we go there?

How will CM who canâ€™t let us conduct a meeting peacefully, protect state? Police stopped me & made me return to Karimnagar & reason is response to #PrajaSangramaYatra5

This is evidence of KCR's dictatorial rule. Weâ€™ll go to court pic.twitter.com/6HQTtYCGMU November 27, 2022

The BJP leader, also a Parliament member from Karimnagar, has announced that the party will approach the Telangana High Court to challenge the police order refusing permission for his padayatra. The fifth leg of the padayatra is scheduled to start from Bhainsa. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been invited to address the public meeting to mark the beginning of the padayatra.

Tension prevailed at Jagtial on Sunday night when Sanjay was stopped on the way to Bhainsa in Nirmal district citing a lack of permission for padayatra. The BJP leader, who refused to get down from the vehicle, had a heated argument with the police officials. Sanjay's supporters resisted the police attempt to stop the convoy. Police detained the BJP leader and sent him back to Karimnagar. The BJP workers staged a protest against the police action at Jagtiyal, Korutla, Karimnagar and Nirmal. They staged road blockades and raised slogans against the government.

Sanjay claimed that police initially granted permission but after all arrangements were made, they withdrew the same. "They are saying Bhainsa is a sensitive place. Is Bhainsa a prohibited area?" Sanjay asked. The saffron party has condemned the police action against Bandi Sanjay. Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy condemned the act of the TRS government in denying permission for the padayatra. Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao said the action reflected the autocratic rule in the state.

With PTI and IANS inputs