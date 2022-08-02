Telangana advocates protest brutal murder of colleague, demand Advocate Protection Act

Advocate Malla Reddy was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Telangana’s Mulugu district on Monday night.

A day after an advocate was brutally murdered in Telangana’s Mulugu district, several bar associations in Telangana condemned the murder and protested wearing black badges. Advocate Malla Reddy, was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants on Monday evening in Mulugu’s Pandikunta village. Members of the Telangana High Court Advocate’s Association, Nampally criminal court bar association protested against the brutal murder. The advocate’s murder has once again led to a demand for the Advocate Protection Act – to protect advocates from assaults, intimidation and threats.

The attack on advocate couple G Vaman Rao and Nagamani on February 17, 2021 had stoked widespread protest and demand for the Advocate Protection Act. Cutting across party lines, nearly 42,000 legal professionals in the state had insisted on the law. When the issue was brought to the notice of Minister KT Rama Rao, he had assured that he would take it to the CM and work on it. A year later, the advocates continue to reiterate their demand as the promise has remained unfulfilled.

On the evening of August 1, Malla Reddy was waylaid by the assailants when he was enroute to Hanamkonda after attending a court proceeding. He was dragged out of his car and was stabbed using knives and sickles. The driver of the advocate was threatened and let go, while the advocate bled to death on the spot.

The incident is said to have occurred around 7 pm on Monday evening on National Highway 163. The locals informed the police about the incident. The assailants fled from the spot right after the incident. The body was later shifted to the Mulugu Government Area Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Speaking to TNM, Mulugu SP Sangram Singh G Patil said investigation was underway to find out more about the assailants. “The driver of the advocate and family members are being interrogated for possible leads. Meanwhile, six special teams have been formed and combing operations are underway to find the accused in the murder. A case has been registered under Sec 302 IPC. We are yet to come to conclusion regarding the motive behind the murder, we’re probing all possible reasons for the murder,” he said.

The advocate was also a businessman and was said to have been involved in some land disputes. The police have collected leads regarding the advocate’s possible enemies and are investigating with the help of the leads provided by the driver and the family. As per preliminary information, a total of five persons were involved in the murder.